Mumbai Property Scam Unmasked: Developers Summoned in Money Laundering Case

A special court in Mumbai has summoned Prathamesh Developers and others in connection with the Patra Chawl scam. Businessman Pravin Raut is among the accused in a money laundering case related to financial irregularities in redevelopment projects. Charges include siphoning off proceeds from illegal sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:44 IST
A special court in Mumbai has issued summonses to Prathamesh Developers and others, including businessman Pravin Raut, in connection with a money laundering case linked to the infamous Patra Chawl scam.

The case, being heard in a court designated for lawmakers, also names Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut as an accused. On September 20, the special judge for criminal cases involving MPs and MLAs, Satyanarayan Navander, concluded that there was sufficient evidence of money laundering.

The charges stem from a redevelopment project in Goregaon's Patra Chawl, managed by Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, which failed to deliver despite raising substantial funds. The Enforcement Directorate alleges significant financial irregularities, with proceeds illegally diverted rather than used as intended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

