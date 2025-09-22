Left Menu

Taxi Driver's Tragic End: Abduction, Ransom, and a Fatal Conclusion

Four individuals have been apprehended in connection with the abduction and suspected suicide of taxi driver Bidyadhar Sahoo in Bhubaneswar. Sahoo was allegedly kidnapped over a job fraud dispute, and a ransom was demanded. Police revealed Sahoo took his own life while held captive, leading to a complex investigation.

Updated: 22-09-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 23:02 IST
abduction
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim turn of events, four individuals have been detained by police following the abduction and suspected suicide of a taxi driver, Bidyadhar Sahoo, near Bhubaneswar.

Sahoo, hailing from Aranga village, was found dead with circumstances suggesting he was targeted after duping several individuals in a job fraud scheme.

The ensuing investigation uncovered a scheme involving ransom demands and complex personal grievances, shedding light on the tragic fate of the 35-year-old driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

