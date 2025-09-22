Mexico Tackles Screwworm Outbreak Near US Border

Mexico's government has swiftly taken action to address a case of infection by the flesh-eating screwworm parasite in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, which shares a border with the United States.

The country's agriculture ministry assured that there is no risk of adult screwworm fly emergence, thanks to the early detection and confirmation of the infested cattle on September 21. Officials noted that fly traps in northern Mexico have not captured any screwworm flies, reflecting effective preventive measures.

The screwworm parasite's northward migration through Central America and Mexico has heightened U.S. vigilance. The parasite poses a threat to the cattle industry, leading the U.S. to restrict Mexican cattle imports since May. Mexican and U.S. agricultural leaders are in communication to monitor and manage the situation.

