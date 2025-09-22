U.S.-India Relations Under Strain Amid New H-1B Visa Fees

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York, where they emphasized the need for ongoing dialogue in key areas. The meeting occurred on the fringes of the U.N. General Assembly following a controversial move by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas.

This visa change is the latest challenge to U.S.-India relations, a critical partnership due to mutual concerns about China. India, the largest recipient of H-1B visas with 71% last year, faces increased operational costs for its IT companies, a sector already seeing substantial stock market losses.

Despite these tensions, both Jaishankar and Rubio have reiterated the importance of collaboration. Rubio highlighted India's vital role, underscoring plans to nominate Sergio Gor as U.S. ambassador to Delhi, affirming India as a top U.S. ally.

