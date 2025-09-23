White House Backs Homan Amid Bribery Allegations
President Donald Trump and the White House support border czar Tom Homan following allegations of bribery. Reports suggest Homan accepted $50,000 from an undercover FBI agent, but the White House denies any wrongdoing. Investigations found no evidence against Homan in the closed U.S. Justice Department case.
The White House reaffirmed its support for border czar Tom Homan on Monday, amid swirling allegations of bribery. Reports that he accepted $50,000 from an undercover FBI operation were dismissed by the administration, which insists there was no wrongdoing on Homan's part.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, addressing the press, emphasized the administration's unwavering confidence in Homan. She affirmed that investigative agencies found no evidence of illegal actions or criminal misconduct by Homan in the U.S. Justice Department's concluded investigation.
Details of the alleged scheme emerged when sources claimed that Homan accepted cash in exchange for promising immigration-related government contracts. However, these allegations were not backed by any charges, and the case has since been closed without further action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Allegations Against 'Border Czar' Tom Homan
Moldova's Political Turmoil: Allegations of Russian Interference Ahead of Crucial Election
White House Backs Border Chief Amid Bribery Allegations
Delhi University Election Results Under Scrutiny: Allegations of EVM Tampering Surface
Sky Conflicts: Tensions Escalate Over Russian Jets' Airspace Incursion Allegations