White House Backs Homan Amid Bribery Allegations

The White House reaffirmed its support for border czar Tom Homan on Monday, amid swirling allegations of bribery. Reports that he accepted $50,000 from an undercover FBI operation were dismissed by the administration, which insists there was no wrongdoing on Homan's part.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, addressing the press, emphasized the administration's unwavering confidence in Homan. She affirmed that investigative agencies found no evidence of illegal actions or criminal misconduct by Homan in the U.S. Justice Department's concluded investigation.

Details of the alleged scheme emerged when sources claimed that Homan accepted cash in exchange for promising immigration-related government contracts. However, these allegations were not backed by any charges, and the case has since been closed without further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)