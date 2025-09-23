Left Menu

White House Backs Homan Amid Bribery Allegations

President Donald Trump and the White House support border czar Tom Homan following allegations of bribery. Reports suggest Homan accepted $50,000 from an undercover FBI agent, but the White House denies any wrongdoing. Investigations found no evidence against Homan in the closed U.S. Justice Department case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 00:29 IST
White House Backs Homan Amid Bribery Allegations

The White House reaffirmed its support for border czar Tom Homan on Monday, amid swirling allegations of bribery. Reports that he accepted $50,000 from an undercover FBI operation were dismissed by the administration, which insists there was no wrongdoing on Homan's part.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, addressing the press, emphasized the administration's unwavering confidence in Homan. She affirmed that investigative agencies found no evidence of illegal actions or criminal misconduct by Homan in the U.S. Justice Department's concluded investigation.

Details of the alleged scheme emerged when sources claimed that Homan accepted cash in exchange for promising immigration-related government contracts. However, these allegations were not backed by any charges, and the case has since been closed without further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Discusses US Weapons Procurement Amid Counteroffensive Success

Zelenskiy Discusses US Weapons Procurement Amid Counteroffensive Success

 Global
2
JPMorgan Reacts to Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike

JPMorgan Reacts to Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike

 Global
3
Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

 India
4
Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025