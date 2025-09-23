Left Menu

Putin Proposes Nuclear Arms Limit Extension Amid Global Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Russia's willingness to extend nuclear arms limits for one year under the New START Treaty, urging the U.S. to follow suit. The treaty, a key nuclear arms pact between the U.S. and Russia, is set to expire in February 2026 amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-09-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 00:54 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed Russia's readiness to maintain nuclear arms limits for an additional year under the New START Treaty, with an appeal to the United States to reciprocate. This announcement comes as the treaty's expiration in February 2026 looms, amidst heightened geopolitical tensions.

Putin emphasized that the expiration of the New START agreement could destabilize global security and potentially lead to a nuclear arms race. By extending the treaty limits, both nations could ensure predictability and restraint, creating an environment conducive to strategic dialogues.

Experts, including the Arms Control Association, have viewed Putin's proposal as a positive development. They urge both nations to reach an interim agreement to prevent a costly arms race and foster negotiations for a more comprehensive future treaty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

