Screwworm Threat Looms Over U.S.-Mexico Cattle Trade
A confirmed case of the screwworm parasite in Mexico's Nuevo Leon near the U.S. border has raised concerns, causing the Mexican government to take immediate action. The incident has heightened tensions over cattle trade, as the U.S. continues to limit Mexican cattle imports due to potential outbreaks.
The discovery of an animal infected by the flesh-eating screwworm parasite in Mexico's northern Nuevo Leon, close to the U.S. border, has sparked urgent containment efforts, the Mexican government announced on Monday. Authorities emphasized that due to early detection, there is no threat of adult screwworm flies emerging.
The screwworm's move north through Central America and into Mexico has alarmed the U.S. cattle industry, prompting a mostly closed border to Mexican cattle imports since May, further straining trade relations. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the case within proximity to the border, planning measures to release sterile flies as a preventive step.
Mexico's Agriculture Minister Julio Berdegue reported the incident as isolated, assuring collaborative measures with the U.S. A significant rise in cases was noted with 5,086 recorded by mid-August, gleaning an increase in vigilance. Cattle ranchers, particularly in border regions, expected this scenario, having maintained heightened preparedness.
Swift Response to Screwworm Outbreak in Nuevo Leon
