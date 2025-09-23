Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Allegations Against 'Border Czar' Tom Homan

Reports suggest that Tom Homan, Trump's 'border czar,' accepted $50,000 from undercover FBI agents posing as businessmen, leading to a suspended bribery investigation. The White House supports Homan, refuting claims of wrongdoing, while contending the investigation is politically motivated by the Biden administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 02:33 IST
The White House has thrown its support behind 'border czar' Tom Homan amid allegations that he accepted $50,000 from undercover FBI agents posing as businesspeople during an operation last year. This action led to a bribery investigation that was ultimately closed by the Trump administration's Justice Department.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt described the encounter as a politically motivated attempt by the Biden administration to entrap a key ally of former President Trump. She insisted that Homan had done nothing wrong, highlighting his contributions to Trump's strict immigration policies.

MSNBC first reported the incident involving Homan, who allegedly suggested he could secure government contracts for agents posing as businesspeople during a second Trump term. Despite the investigation's closure, debates continue about political interference and the Justice Department's independence under different administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

