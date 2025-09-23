Controversy Erupts Over Allegations Against 'Border Czar' Tom Homan

The White House has thrown its support behind 'border czar' Tom Homan amid allegations that he accepted $50,000 from undercover FBI agents posing as businesspeople during an operation last year. This action led to a bribery investigation that was ultimately closed by the Trump administration's Justice Department.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt described the encounter as a politically motivated attempt by the Biden administration to entrap a key ally of former President Trump. She insisted that Homan had done nothing wrong, highlighting his contributions to Trump's strict immigration policies.

MSNBC first reported the incident involving Homan, who allegedly suggested he could secure government contracts for agents posing as businesspeople during a second Trump term. Despite the investigation's closure, debates continue about political interference and the Justice Department's independence under different administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)