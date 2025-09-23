High-Stakes Talks: Turkey Eyes F-35 Fighter Jet Deal

In a crucial diplomatic endeavor, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his intentions to secure F-35 fighter jets from the United States. This development comes as Erdogan prepares for a high-level meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

During an interview on Fox News' 'Special Report,' Erdogan confirmed that the procurement of these advanced fighter jets would be a primary agenda item. The Turkish leader emphasized the importance of thorough negotiations with the U.S. to resolve issues concerning the F-35 and F-16 fighter jets.

This meeting holds significant weight as it may redefine defense collaborations between Turkey and the U.S., showcasing ongoing strategic ties amid broader geopolitical challenges.

