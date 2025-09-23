Left Menu

High-Stakes Talks: Turkey Eyes F-35 Fighter Jet Deal

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan plans to discuss the acquisition of F-35 fighter jets with U.S. President Donald Trump. The meeting aims to negotiate on the fighter jets and other defense arrangements, including the F-16s. This comes amid heightened defense and diplomatic engagements between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 03:59 IST
High-Stakes Talks: Turkey Eyes F-35 Fighter Jet Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a crucial diplomatic endeavor, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his intentions to secure F-35 fighter jets from the United States. This development comes as Erdogan prepares for a high-level meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

During an interview on Fox News' 'Special Report,' Erdogan confirmed that the procurement of these advanced fighter jets would be a primary agenda item. The Turkish leader emphasized the importance of thorough negotiations with the U.S. to resolve issues concerning the F-35 and F-16 fighter jets.

This meeting holds significant weight as it may redefine defense collaborations between Turkey and the U.S., showcasing ongoing strategic ties amid broader geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

 India
2
Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

 Global
3
Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

 South Korea
4
Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025