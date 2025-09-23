Left Menu

Nicaragua's Descent: A Nation Under Control

A United Nations report exposes the authoritarian grip of Nicaragua's co-Presidents Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, detailing the subjugation of legislative and judicial branches and erosion of human rights. The report is based on interviews with over 200 affected individuals and highlights the crackdown on civil society since 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 23-09-2025 06:02 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 06:02 IST
Nicaragua's Descent: A Nation Under Control
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A damning United Nations report has shed light on the authoritarian control exerted by Nicaragua's co-Presidents, Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo. According to the report, the nation's legislative and judicial branches are now mere extensions of the executive, resulting in the erosion of basic human rights.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights compiled the report through more than 200 interviews with victims and witnesses. Although the Nicaraguan government did not respond to inquiries, the report paints a grim picture of the country's state, citing constitutional reforms and the misuse of legal frameworks.

Since a crackdown on protests in 2018, that left over 300 dead, Nicaragua has seen a significant decline in political freedom and civil society activities. UN experts have labeled the transformation into an authoritarian state as deliberate, with control over civil entities and suppression of political pluralism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

 India
2
Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

 Global
3
Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

 South Korea
4
Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025