Diddy Faces Legal Battle: Lawyers Urge 14-Month Prison Sentence for Prostitution Conviction

Lawyers representing Sean "Diddy" Combs are advocating for a 14-month prison sentence after the iconic hip-hop figure was found guilty of prostitution-related offenses but cleared of more severe charges such as sex trafficking.

Facing up to 20 years, Combs has maintained his innocence and plans to appeal. His legal team argues that a 14-month sentence followed by supervised release with drug treatment and counseling aligns with federal guidelines, contrary to prosecutors' call for a more substantial punishment.

Combs, who has been instrumental in shaping hip-hop culture through Bad Boy Records, awaits sentencing amidst the turmoil of accusations of coercion and abuse, while prosecutors highlight his alleged direct involvement in orchestrating illicit sexual activities.

