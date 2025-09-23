U.S.-China Relations Soften as Boeing Eyes Landmark Jet Deal

A rare visit by U.S. lawmakers to Beijing has brought discussions of a pivotal deal involving Boeing jets and Chinese leaders back into the spotlight. Democratic Representative Adam Smith announced during a press conference that negotiations are advancing well and could conclude soon, highlighting the deal's importance to the president.

Boeing stands to gain significantly from the potential sale of up to 500 jets to China, marking a significant stride in one of the world's leading aviation markets. This move could reestablish Boeing's foothold in a market where trade tensions have previously stalled orders. Smith, leading the bipartisan effort, expressed optimism about reviving Boeing's sales in China.

In an effort to mend U.S.-China relations, the delegation met with key Chinese officials to discuss military dialogue and economic cooperation. The visit, marking the first of its kind since 2019, follows recent high-level talks between leaders from both nations, aiming to improve collaboration beyond existing tariff truces.

