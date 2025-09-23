Left Menu

U.S. Lawmakers Push Boeing Jet Deal Amid Renewed China Relations

U.S. lawmakers visiting Beijing are advocating for a deal with Chinese leaders to purchase more Boeing jets, signalling a potential breakthrough amid strained U.S.-China trade relations. The visit marks the first delegation since 2019, aiming to improve diplomatic ties and address vital economic and military discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to rekindle economic ties, U.S. lawmakers on a rare visit to Beijing are pushing for a deal that would see China commit to purchasing more Boeing jets. This development comes amidst ongoing trade tensions between the two nations.

The potential agreement, which could involve the sale of up to 500 jets, marks a significant opportunity for Boeing to re-enter the Chinese market, the world's second-largest aviation sector. Roughly a quarter of Boeing's planes were traditionally exported to China, but sales have stalled in recent years.

During the visit, the delegation, including Democratic Representatives Adam Smith and Ro Khanna, met with key Chinese officials to discuss not only commercial aspects but also the need for increased military dialogue, highlighting the intricate nature of U.S.-China relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

