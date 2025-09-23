Left Menu

Daring Robbery in Seelampur: Gunfire Erupts During Heist

Three unidentified men robbed a shopkeeper at gunpoint in Seelampur, Delhi, firing a shot when he resisted. The incident, which happened at 10 pm, left no injuries. Police are investigating and have gathered evidence, deploying teams to locate the culprits using CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 12:37 IST
In a daring heist at Delhi's Seelampur area on Monday night, three men stormed into a shop and threatened the shopkeeper at gunpoint. The incident, which occurred around 10 pm, saw the assailants looting cash and valuables while instilling terror in the neighborhood.

As the shopkeeper attempted to resist the robbery, one of the suspects fired a shot, thankfully causing no injuries. Police quickly responded to the scene, cordoning off the area and securing evidence. Forensic experts have since been analysing the collected material to provide leads.

Efforts to track down the suspects are in full swing, with multiple police teams combing through CCTV footage from nearby areas. Authorities have registered a case under the BNS and Arms Act, and the investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

