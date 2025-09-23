Daring Robbery in Seelampur: Gunfire Erupts During Heist

In a daring heist at Delhi's Seelampur area on Monday night, three men stormed into a shop and threatened the shopkeeper at gunpoint. The incident, which occurred around 10 pm, saw the assailants looting cash and valuables while instilling terror in the neighborhood.

As the shopkeeper attempted to resist the robbery, one of the suspects fired a shot, thankfully causing no injuries. Police quickly responded to the scene, cordoning off the area and securing evidence. Forensic experts have since been analysing the collected material to provide leads.

Efforts to track down the suspects are in full swing, with multiple police teams combing through CCTV footage from nearby areas. Authorities have registered a case under the BNS and Arms Act, and the investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)