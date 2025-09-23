Global Reach of Repression: Nicaragua's Transnational Campaign Against Critics

Nicaragua is intensifying its repression against overseas critics, targeting those who have fled for safety, the U.N. Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua reported on Tuesday. The 36-page dossier was presented in Geneva, detailing how thousands of exiled Nicaraguans have faced persecution since anti-government protests erupted in 2018.

The tactics employed by the government are extensive, ranging from stripping exiles of their nationality to banning re-entry and seizing assets. The repression also extends digitally, with surveillance and direct threats aimed at critics and their families, GHREN outlined. This methodical crackdown involves the National Police and military intelligence, which closely track dissidents' activities.

A focal point of the government's strategy, digital espionage is systematically used against exiles, compromising phone calls and online communications. In April, GHREN identified 54 officials overseeing repression. Nicaragua exited the U.N. Human Rights Council in defiance of accusations of authoritarianism and systemic human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)