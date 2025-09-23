Left Menu

Russia Claims Control over Strategic Ukrainian Village

Russia's Defence Ministry announced the capture of Pereizne, a village in Ukraine's Donetsk region, though this claim has not been independently verified by Reuters.

Updated: 23-09-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:57 IST
Russia's Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that its military forces have seized the village of Pereizne, located in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine.

The strategic village's capture marks another development in the ongoing conflict in this region.

However, Reuters has not yet verified the authenticity of this battlefield claim independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

