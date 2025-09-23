Russia Claims Control over Strategic Ukrainian Village
Russia's Defence Ministry announced the capture of Pereizne, a village in Ukraine's Donetsk region, though this claim has not been independently verified by Reuters.
Russia's Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that its military forces have seized the village of Pereizne, located in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine.
The strategic village's capture marks another development in the ongoing conflict in this region.
However, Reuters has not yet verified the authenticity of this battlefield claim independently.
