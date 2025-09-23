Global Food Regulators Summit 2025 Logo Unveiled, Focus on Safer Food Systems

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, today unveiled the logo and brochure of the upcoming Global Food Regulators Summit (GFRS) 2025 at Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi. The summit, scheduled for 26–27 September 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, is being organized by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The event will be held alongside World Food India 2025, organized by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI).

Theme: Food as a Force for Health and Society

This year’s summit will revolve around the theme “Evolving Food Systems – Yatha Annam Tatha Manah”, emphasizing the deep connection between food quality and human health. In his keynote, Shri Nadda underlined that food is not merely nourishment but a vital force shaping physical health, mental well-being, emotional stability, and social harmony.

He stressed the importance of adopting a multi-dimensional approach to food safety, stating that food regulators must remain vigilant to evolving diets and global market shifts. Updating food safety standards, rules, and regulations in response to new challenges, he noted, is critical for protecting consumers in an era of dynamic food systems.

A Global Platform for Collaboration

The Minister highlighted that GFRS 2025 will serve as a unique platform for global regulators to:

Share best practices and perspectives.

Harmonize food safety standards across nations.

Strengthen risk assessment frameworks .

Explore technological innovations in food safety.

The objective is not only to protect consumer health but also to foster fair trade, sustainable practices, and food innovation, thereby contributing to a healthier global community.

Showcasing India’s Culinary Heritage – The “Eat Right Thali”

A major highlight of the summit will be the unveiling of the ‘Eat Right Thali’ book, an initiative by FSSAI that celebrates India’s diverse culinary heritage. The book presents traditional thalis from all Indian states, highlighting regional ingredients, cooking traditions, and age-old dietary wisdom.

Aligned with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s call for promoting traditional diets, the initiative emphasizes the role of indigenous food in combating obesity and lifestyle diseases. Beyond being a cultural tribute, the Eat Right Thali also acts as a guide for preventive health and mindful eating.

A Comprehensive Summit Structure

The third consecutive edition of GFRS builds upon the successes of previous years, further cementing India’s position as a hub for global food safety regulation and innovation. The 2025 edition will feature:

Eight interconnected plenary sessions .

High-level parallel conclaves .

Technical and interactive sessions with global regulators.

Bilateral and multilateral meetings to address current and emerging challenges .

Engagement with leading international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), Codex Alimentarius Commission, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

Strengthening India’s Role in Global Food Safety

With active participation from regulators, scientists, policymakers, and industry stakeholders, the summit promises to advance knowledge exchange and strengthen global cooperation. The dialogue is expected to enhance regulatory harmonization, promote innovation, and build greater capacity in food safety systems worldwide.

Senior officials present at today’s unveiling included Shri Rajit Punhani, CEO, FSSAI; Shri Uma Shankar Dhyani, Executive Director (HR), FSSAI; and Shri Nikhil Gajraj, Joint Secretary, MoHFW, along with other dignitaries.

As India continues to expand its influence in the global food ecosystem, the Global Food Regulators Summit 2025 stands as a testament to the nation’s commitment to ensuring safe, nutritious, and sustainable food systems for the future.