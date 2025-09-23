World Food India 2025 to Showcase India as Global Food Innovation Hub

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) is preparing to host the fourth edition of World Food India (WFI) 2025 from 25th to 28th September 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Spread across an expansive 1,00,000 sq. meters, this global event is set to be the largest-ever congregation in India’s food processing sector, bringing together a diverse mix of international stakeholders, policymakers, innovators, and industry leaders.

A Global Gathering

The event will feature participation from 21 countries, 21 Indian States and Union Territories, 10 Central Ministries, and 5 allied government organizations, making it an unparalleled platform for collaboration. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit on 25th September at 6:00 PM.

The inaugural session will see the presence of:

Mr. Dmitry Patrushev , Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation

Shri Nitin Gadkari , Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways

Shri Chirag Paswan , Union Minister of Food Processing Industries

Shri Ravneet Singh Bittu, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Railways

India as the “Food Basket of the World”

Union Minister Shri Chirag Paswan, while speaking about the upcoming event, emphasized that World Food India is not just a trade exhibition, but a transformative platform that positions India as a hub for food innovation, investment, and sustainability. He added, “This event reflects our commitment to sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready food systems, strengthening India’s identity as the Food Basket of the World.”

Key Highlights of World Food India 2025

Partner Countries: New Zealand and Saudi Arabia

Focus Countries: Japan, Russia, UAE, Vietnam

Participation: 1,700+ exhibitors, 500+ international buyers, and delegates from over 100 nations

Knowledge Sessions: 45+ thematic discussions, state- and country-specific conferences, and CXO roundtables featuring 100+ global agri-food leaders

Parallel Events

3rd Global Food Regulators Summit (FSSAI): A forum for harmonization of food safety standards.

24th India International Seafood Show (SEAI): Highlighting India’s seafood export potential.

Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (APEDA): Hosting 1,000+ buyers for trade and investment opportunities.

Special Exhibitions: International pavilions, Ministry and State showcases, a Pet Food Pavilion, Technology Pavilion, and MoFPI Start-up Innovation Pavilion.

Thematic Focus

This year’s edition is structured around five core pillars that reflect India’s evolving priorities:

Sustainability and Net Zero Food Processing India as a Global Food Processing Hub Frontiers in Food Processing, Products, and Packaging Technologies Food for Nutrition, Health, and Wellness Livestock & Marine Products as Drivers of the Rural Economy

New Publication Launched

As part of the lead-up to the event, Shri Chirag Paswan unveiled a new publication titled “Frequently Asked Questions on Different Concepts of Food Processing.” Developed with inputs from industry experts, the book addresses misconceptions around processed foods and provides scientific, evidence-based information to encourage informed consumer choices.

Collective Effort

The Ministry credited the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Department of Fisheries, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of MSME, APEDA, MPEDA, and various Commodity Boards for their collaborative role in shaping WFI 2025 into a comprehensive industry platform.

A Landmark Global Platform

Building on the success of past editions, World Food India 2025 promises to be a landmark global platform. It will not only showcase India’s transformative journey in food processing but also foster cross-border collaborations, investment opportunities, and technology partnerships.

By bringing together the world’s leading voices in food systems, the summit reflects India’s growing role as a leader in sustainable food production, innovation, and trade, shaping the future of global nutrition and wellness.