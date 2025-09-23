Bihar Showcases Madhubani & Sikki Art at PM Mementos e-Auction 2025

Bihar’s vibrant folk traditions and cultural heritage are in the spotlight at the 7th edition of the Prime Minister’s Mementos e-Auction, where 40 unique items from the state are among the prized offerings. The auction, organized annually by the Ministry of Culture through the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Delhi, has become a highly anticipated event since its launch in 2019. Citizens across India are invited to bid for gifts presented to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, with proceeds directed toward the Namami Gange Project, a flagship initiative for the rejuvenation of the River Ganga.

Bihar’s Cultural Pride on Display

Among this year’s collection, Bihar stands out with exquisite examples of Madhubani paintings and Sikki art, each carrying layers of mythology, devotion, and artistry. These crafts, deeply rooted in the state’s tradition, highlight the enduring skills of artisans who continue to keep folk heritage alive.

Key Bihar Highlights:

Madhubani Painting of Lord Krishna and Gopis: This striking work portrays Lord Krishna surrounded by Gopis , reflecting divine love and spiritual bliss. Known for bold lines, natural pigments, and intricate motifs, the Madhubani tradition of Mithila shines through every detail. The painting embodies centuries of cultural devotion and is now open for bidding as a timeless treasure.

Mithila Painting of a Woman with Lotus and Shiva Lingam: Executed in the Madhubani style , this painting depicts a woman holding a lotus beside a Shiva Lingam , symbolizing purity, fertility, and devotion to Lord Shiva. Vibrant colors and fine line work frame the piece, offering collectors a glimpse into the region’s symbolic artistry.

Sikki Art Frame of Lord Ram and Sita: Crafted using the traditional Sikki grass technique, this framed artwork depicts Lord Ram with his bow and arrow alongside Sita, glowing in golden hues against a dark background. Presented to the Prime Minister by Bihar MLA Sanjay Saraogi, the intricate detailing demonstrates the mastery of Sikki artisans in blending simplicity with elegance.

A Living Heritage

Beyond these signature items, Bihar’s contributions also include folk paintings and handicrafts rooted in rituals, festivals, and community traditions. With symmetrical designs, vibrant palettes, and storytelling motifs, these artworks preserve oral narratives passed through generations. Many of these art forms are still practiced by rural women and artisan groups, making them not only collectibles but also symbols of India’s living cultural heritage.

Public Access and Online Bidding

All items in the auction, including Bihar’s collection, are on display at NGMA, Delhi and available for online bidding at pmmementos.gov.in until October 2, 2025. The auction provides art lovers, cultural enthusiasts, and collectors a rare chance to own artifacts that blend history, tradition, and modern significance.

Linking Culture with Conservation

Since its inception, the PM Mementos e-Auction has combined cultural preservation with environmental responsibility. Thousands of mementos ranging from sports memorabilia to tribal art have been auctioned, with funds channelled toward Namami Gange, reinforcing the connection between heritage conservation and river rejuvenation.

As Bihar’s Madhubani and Sikki art gain a national platform at this edition, the event not only celebrates regional identity but also strengthens India’s vision of safeguarding its diverse cultural and ecological legacy.