Zikalala to Lead Skills Drive Tackling Youth Opportunities in Built Sector

Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala is set to address a critical outreach programme aimed at tackling skills shortages in South Africa’s built environment sector. The session, scheduled for Thursday in Ndwedwe, north of Durban, will put youth empowerment and job creation at the centre of discussions.

Focus on Youth Development and Entrepreneurship

The programme, themed “Investing in Youth: Skills, Jobs and Business Opportunities for Tomorrow,” seeks to provide young people with pathways into sustainable careers and entrepreneurship. It will target learners still in school, as well as out-of-school youth, equipping them with career guidance, insights into industry trends, and opportunities for practical skills training.

Deputy Minister Zikalala is expected to outline government-led initiatives and investments designed to expand access to the built sector, ranging from construction and infrastructure development to property management and related entrepreneurial ventures.

Addressing Critical Skills Shortages

South Africa’s construction and property sectors face persistent skills gaps, particularly in technical trades, project management, and specialized engineering disciplines. These shortages hinder large-scale infrastructure development and limit opportunities for inclusive economic growth.

By aligning training initiatives with industry needs, the outreach programme seeks to bridge these gaps, ensuring that young South Africans can both contribute to and benefit from the country’s infrastructure drive.

Industry Collaboration

The event will feature participation from several industry leaders who will share knowledge about the built environment, property development, and business opportunities in related fields. Their input will provide young attendees with first-hand perspectives on how to succeed in a sector that remains a cornerstone of South Africa’s economic development.

Partnerships between government, industry, and communities are being emphasized as critical in scaling up training, internships, and entrepreneurial support for the youth.

A Platform for Long-Term Change

The outreach programme is part of a broader national effort to tackle unemployment among young people, which remains among the highest in the world. With infrastructure development serving as a key driver of South Africa’s economic recovery, equipping the youth with critical skills is seen as both a short-term intervention and a long-term investment.

By fostering entrepreneurship and technical competence, government hopes to ensure that young South Africans are not only job-seekers but also job creators within the built environment.