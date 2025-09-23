Gangster's Bollywood-Inspired Crime Drama Ends in Bust

A notorious gangster from Delhi, driven by his fixation on Bollywood films, has been arrested after an encounter in Sarita Vihar, southeast Delhi. The criminal, identified as Sagar alias Maya, modeled his gang after 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', a famous crime drama, even adopting the persona of a character named Maya Dolas.

During an operation led by the Delhi Police's Special Task Force, Sagar opened fire on the officers, prompting a retaliatory strike that injured his leg. Currently receiving treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, he was apprehended after attempting to flee from a stolen scooter.

The gangster, notorious for his involvement in crimes such as robbery and extortion, formed the Maya Gang to instill fear and assert his dominance. His arrest marks a significant breakthrough in curbing crime activities in the Amar Colony area.

(With inputs from agencies.)