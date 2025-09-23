Delhi Court Demands Police Reform in FIR Registration Over Man's Death

A Delhi court has reprimanded local police for neglecting to file a First Information Report (FIR) in the case of Vivek Kumar, a deceased autorickshaw driver whose body was discovered in 2020.

Presiding over the case, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Mayank Goel identified systemic failings that allowed suspects to evade justice by exploiting procedural complexities. The victim's father had pleaded for an FIR, alleging that police ignored his complaints despite evidence including CCTV footage.

The court has mandated the involved Station House Officer to file an FIR and insisted on training police officials on the importance of registering FIRs in cases of lost lives, specifically directing the order to be sent to higher police authorities for further sensitisation.

