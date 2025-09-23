Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Efforts to Restore Peace

A high-level meeting took place Tuesday to address the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following a tragic explosion that resulted in 24 deaths, including 10 civilians, at a compound owned by the Pakistani Taliban.

Officials reported that the explosion in Matur Dara, Tirah Valley, killed 10 civilians and 14 militants. The meeting, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, mourned the civilian losses and announced financial compensation for the victims' families, while militants were excluded from this aid.

Despite claims by locals and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party that a 'jet bombing' caused the explosion, authorities stated it was the stored explosives that detonated. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of avoiding civilian casualties in anti-terror operations. A grand jirga will convene to create peace strategies, with a focus on community trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)