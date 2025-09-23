Left Menu

Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Efforts to Restore Peace

A meeting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after a deadly explosion, discussed restoring law and order. The explosion at a Taliban compound killed 24, including civilians. The Chief Minister announced financial aid for civilians' families and emphasized no civilian casualties should occur in anti-terrorism efforts. Local claims of military involvement were denied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:54 IST
Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Efforts to Restore Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A high-level meeting took place Tuesday to address the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following a tragic explosion that resulted in 24 deaths, including 10 civilians, at a compound owned by the Pakistani Taliban.

Officials reported that the explosion in Matur Dara, Tirah Valley, killed 10 civilians and 14 militants. The meeting, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, mourned the civilian losses and announced financial compensation for the victims' families, while militants were excluded from this aid.

Despite claims by locals and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party that a 'jet bombing' caused the explosion, authorities stated it was the stored explosives that detonated. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of avoiding civilian casualties in anti-terror operations. A grand jirga will convene to create peace strategies, with a focus on community trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Odisha: Non-Confidence Motion Sparks Uproar

Political Turmoil in Odisha: Non-Confidence Motion Sparks Uproar

 India
2
Jan Suraaj Party Accuses Nitish Kumar Government of Reckless Freebies Before Elections

Jan Suraaj Party Accuses Nitish Kumar Government of Reckless Freebies Before...

 India
3
Eli Lilly's Billion-Dollar Bet on Orforglipron Production

Eli Lilly's Billion-Dollar Bet on Orforglipron Production

 Global
4
EPack Prefab Technologies IPO: A Sneak Peek into a Rs 504-Crore Venture

EPack Prefab Technologies IPO: A Sneak Peek into a Rs 504-Crore Venture

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025