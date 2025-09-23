Dramatic Arrests: Three Robbery Suspects Apprehended in Uttar Pradesh

Three individuals accused of robbery were apprehended following a dramatic encounter with law enforcement in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, a police official reported on Tuesday. The skirmish resulted in one suspect sustaining a bullet injury to the leg.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj, a joint force of the local police and the Special Operations Group intercepted the suspects near Khaddi Tiraha late Monday night. When officers attempted to halt the trio, who were on a motorcycle, they allegedly attempted to flee.

In the ensuing confrontation, the suspects reportedly fired at the police, prompting officers to respond in self-defense. This led to Chandrabhan being shot in the leg, necessitating his hospitalization. His accomplices, identified as Shivpujan and Brijesh, were also taken into custody. Upon investigation, the men confessed to a recent robbery in Chamraha village, and law enforcement recovered firearms, ammunition, and looted items from them. The trio faces multiple prior charges.

