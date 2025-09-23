Dramatic Arrests: Three Robbery Suspects Apprehended in Uttar Pradesh
Three robbery suspects were apprehended after a shootout with police in Banda, Uttar Pradesh. One suspect was injured, while firearms and stolen goods were recovered. The suspects, identified as Chandrabhan, Shivpujan, and Brijesh, confessed to robbing a local resident and have multiple previous charges.
- Country:
- India
Three individuals accused of robbery were apprehended following a dramatic encounter with law enforcement in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, a police official reported on Tuesday. The skirmish resulted in one suspect sustaining a bullet injury to the leg.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj, a joint force of the local police and the Special Operations Group intercepted the suspects near Khaddi Tiraha late Monday night. When officers attempted to halt the trio, who were on a motorcycle, they allegedly attempted to flee.
In the ensuing confrontation, the suspects reportedly fired at the police, prompting officers to respond in self-defense. This led to Chandrabhan being shot in the leg, necessitating his hospitalization. His accomplices, identified as Shivpujan and Brijesh, were also taken into custody. Upon investigation, the men confessed to a recent robbery in Chamraha village, and law enforcement recovered firearms, ammunition, and looted items from them. The trio faces multiple prior charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- robbery
- Uttar Pradesh
- criminals
- arrest
- police encounter
- shootout
- Chandrabhan
- Shivpujan
- Brijesh
- Banda
ALSO READ
Ghaziabad Night Chase: 22-Year-Old Criminal Arrested After Police Encounter
Gen Z Demands Justice: Arrests Urged in Protests' Tragic Shootout
Notorious Fugitive Captured in Dramatic Delhi Police Encounter
Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects
Ghaziabad's Infamous Gangster Balram Neutralized in Police Encounter