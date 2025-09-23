Left Menu

Dramatic Arrests: Three Robbery Suspects Apprehended in Uttar Pradesh

Three robbery suspects were apprehended after a shootout with police in Banda, Uttar Pradesh. One suspect was injured, while firearms and stolen goods were recovered. The suspects, identified as Chandrabhan, Shivpujan, and Brijesh, confessed to robbing a local resident and have multiple previous charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:13 IST
Dramatic Arrests: Three Robbery Suspects Apprehended in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals accused of robbery were apprehended following a dramatic encounter with law enforcement in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, a police official reported on Tuesday. The skirmish resulted in one suspect sustaining a bullet injury to the leg.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj, a joint force of the local police and the Special Operations Group intercepted the suspects near Khaddi Tiraha late Monday night. When officers attempted to halt the trio, who were on a motorcycle, they allegedly attempted to flee.

In the ensuing confrontation, the suspects reportedly fired at the police, prompting officers to respond in self-defense. This led to Chandrabhan being shot in the leg, necessitating his hospitalization. His accomplices, identified as Shivpujan and Brijesh, were also taken into custody. Upon investigation, the men confessed to a recent robbery in Chamraha village, and law enforcement recovered firearms, ammunition, and looted items from them. The trio faces multiple prior charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Push to Cut Russian Oil Ties

Europe's Push to Cut Russian Oil Ties

 Global
2
NRAI Raises Concerns Over Unauthorized Inspection Accompaniments

NRAI Raises Concerns Over Unauthorized Inspection Accompaniments

 India
3
Bihar Hosts Strategic Congress Meeting Amid Political Tensions

Bihar Hosts Strategic Congress Meeting Amid Political Tensions

 India
4
NATO's Stern Warning to Russia Following Airspace Incidents

NATO's Stern Warning to Russia Following Airspace Incidents

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025