Tragic Delhi E-Rickshaw Accident: Schoolgirl Killed, Two Injured
A 16-year-old girl was killed and two others injured when an e-rickshaw, allegedly driven rashly, overturned in central Delhi's Paharganj. The driver sped through a red signal, causing the accident. Police arrested him, and the case is under investigation by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal.
A tragic accident in central Delhi's Paharganj area claimed the life of a 16-year-old schoolgirl and left two others injured. The incident occurred when an e-rickshaw, allegedly driven recklessly, overturned after ignoring a red light.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan, the driver, identified as 46-year-old Dilip, attempted to speed through a crossing, which resulted in the toppling of the vehicle. The e-rickshaw was carrying two schoolgirls and a male passenger when it overturned.
The accident happened early on Monday around 7.30 am, right in front of the Paharganj Police Station. The girl's body is awaiting post-mortem, while the injured continue treatment. The police have seized the e-rickshaw and referred the case to the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal for further action.
