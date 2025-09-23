Left Menu

Tragic Delhi E-Rickshaw Accident: Schoolgirl Killed, Two Injured

A 16-year-old girl was killed and two others injured when an e-rickshaw, allegedly driven rashly, overturned in central Delhi's Paharganj. The driver sped through a red signal, causing the accident. Police arrested him, and the case is under investigation by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:24 IST
Tragic Delhi E-Rickshaw Accident: Schoolgirl Killed, Two Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in central Delhi's Paharganj area claimed the life of a 16-year-old schoolgirl and left two others injured. The incident occurred when an e-rickshaw, allegedly driven recklessly, overturned after ignoring a red light.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan, the driver, identified as 46-year-old Dilip, attempted to speed through a crossing, which resulted in the toppling of the vehicle. The e-rickshaw was carrying two schoolgirls and a male passenger when it overturned.

The accident happened early on Monday around 7.30 am, right in front of the Paharganj Police Station. The girl's body is awaiting post-mortem, while the injured continue treatment. The police have seized the e-rickshaw and referred the case to the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal for further action.

TRENDING

1
Operation Numkhor Unveils High-End Car Smuggling Ring in Kerala

Operation Numkhor Unveils High-End Car Smuggling Ring in Kerala

 India
2
Khamenei's Stand: Rejecting U.S. Talks and Nuclear Pressure

Khamenei's Stand: Rejecting U.S. Talks and Nuclear Pressure

 United Arab Emirates
3
Governor Kataria Briefs PM Modi on Post-Flood Efforts and Development Plans

Governor Kataria Briefs PM Modi on Post-Flood Efforts and Development Plans

 India
4
Tripura's Festive Financial Boost: DA Hike for State Employees

Tripura's Festive Financial Boost: DA Hike for State Employees

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025