Tragic Suicide: Constable's Death Amidst Social Boycott and Allegations

A police constable stationed at Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh's Gurugram residence tragically committed suicide by ingesting poison, authorities reported Tuesday.

Jagbir Singh, 49, was discovered unconscious early Tuesday outside the minister's home, and was pronounced dead at the hospital. His family claims he was deeply troubled after a village panchayat ostracized his family due to his nephew's intra-gotra marriage.

Singh hailed from Jhajjar district and served in the Jat Regiment before joining Haryana Police in 2014. His family has accused the village sarpanch's husband and others of abetment, as Singh faced distress over personal and professional matters. Police registered an FIR, and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)