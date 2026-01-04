Pargat Singh Calls for Punjab CM's Resignation Amid Rising Crime Concerns

Former Punjab Education Minister and Congress MLA Pargat Singh has called for the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration of presiding over a deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Addressing the media, Singh highlighted an alarming rise in crime, claiming that gangsters were operating without fear while the government remained passive. He cited the murders of two young political leaders within 48 hours as evidence of governmental failure.

Singh criticized the administration for prioritizing publicity and VIP security over public safety, alleging that citizens are being neglected. He urged for decisive leadership and questioned Mann's moral accountability, suggesting a resignation was necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)