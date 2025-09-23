EU Stands Firm on Climate Commitment Amid Global Hesitation

The European Union is preparing to unveil its updated climate target in the upcoming weeks, according to Teresa Ribera, a top EU official, during her appearance at New York Climate Week. Ribera emphasized that delaying climate action equates to 'suicide' and that an updated plan should be ready for global talks in Brazil in November.

Ribera, who ranks just below Ursula von der Leyen in the EU's executive hierarchy, insisted that sticking to climate plans offers social and economic benefits. This stance remains steady despite the U.S. pulling back from climate efforts, showcasing the EU's commitment to achieving decarbonization by 2050.

The EU missed a U.N. deadline due to internal disagreements but issued a 'statement of intent' to show commitment at a recent U.N. gathering. Countries like France and Poland require a summit, scheduled for October 23, to finalize discussion on the climate target.

(With inputs from agencies.)