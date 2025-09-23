Karnataka's Socio-Economic & Educational Survey Under Scrutiny
The Karnataka High Court is reviewing petitions against the state’s decision to conduct a Socio-Economic and Educational Survey. Critics label it a 'caste survey' and question its legality, while the State argues its necessity for informed policymaking. Concerns over privacy and legality persist.
The Karnataka High Court has initiated proceedings to hear petitions contesting the state government's authorization for the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission to conduct a Socio-Economic and Educational Survey. The survey, which commenced on September 22, is slated to continue until October 7.
A bench including Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi has instructed the state to clarify its position. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the state, argued the survey is a socio-economic study, not a 'caste survey' as portrayed by petitioners, and crucial for data-driven policy-making.
Skeptics argue the survey infringes on privacy, classing it as a 'parallel census'. Concerns hinge on constitutional authority and privacy, with mandatory data collection like Aadhaar being questioned. The court will reconvene to further address these issues.
