Karnataka's Socio-Economic & Educational Survey Under Scrutiny

The Karnataka High Court has initiated proceedings to hear petitions contesting the state government's authorization for the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission to conduct a Socio-Economic and Educational Survey. The survey, which commenced on September 22, is slated to continue until October 7.

A bench including Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi has instructed the state to clarify its position. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the state, argued the survey is a socio-economic study, not a 'caste survey' as portrayed by petitioners, and crucial for data-driven policy-making.

Skeptics argue the survey infringes on privacy, classing it as a 'parallel census'. Concerns hinge on constitutional authority and privacy, with mandatory data collection like Aadhaar being questioned. The court will reconvene to further address these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)