Decisive Blow: Top Maoist Leaders Neutralized in Chhattisgarh Encounter

In a critical encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, two senior Maoist leaders, Raju Dada and Kosa Dada, were killed, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing crackdown on the rebel outfit.

The deceased leaders were part of the Maoist Central Committee and had significant bounties on their heads. Their deaths have further debilitated the organization, which has already been experiencing internal discord and severe losses.

Security forces, under continuous operations against Maoist strongholds, have significantly diminished the rebels' operational areas over the past two years. Authorities remain resolute in eliminating the threat, urging remaining Maoist cadres to surrender or face harsh consequences.

