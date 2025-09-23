Broadcast Showdown: ABC Affiliates Shun 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Nexstar Media and Sinclair Broadcasting, two significant broadcast owners in the U.S., have announced they will not be airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on their ABC affiliates, despite Disney's announcement of resuming the broadcast.

The decision comes after ABC suspended the program following Kimmel's controversial remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Meanwhile, the Federal Communications Commission Chair, Brendan Carr, praised broadcasters for discontinuing the show, warning of potential fines or loss of licenses for airing it, leading to his own criticism from political figures.

While Disney has not commented on the situation, Nexstar and Sinclair have made plans to replace the late-night talk show with alternative programming, including news content. The move raises questions about future broadcasts as discussions with ABC continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)