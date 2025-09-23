Left Menu

Broadcast Showdown: ABC Affiliates Shun 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Two major U.S. broadcast owners, Nexstar Media and Sinclair Broadcasting, have decided not to air 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on their ABC affiliates despite Disney's plans to resume the show. This decision follows controversial comments made by Kimmel and warnings from the FCC regarding potential fines and license losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:46 IST
Broadcast Showdown: ABC Affiliates Shun 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nexstar Media and Sinclair Broadcasting, two significant broadcast owners in the U.S., have announced they will not be airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on their ABC affiliates, despite Disney's announcement of resuming the broadcast.

The decision comes after ABC suspended the program following Kimmel's controversial remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Meanwhile, the Federal Communications Commission Chair, Brendan Carr, praised broadcasters for discontinuing the show, warning of potential fines or loss of licenses for airing it, leading to his own criticism from political figures.

While Disney has not commented on the situation, Nexstar and Sinclair have made plans to replace the late-night talk show with alternative programming, including news content. The move raises questions about future broadcasts as discussions with ABC continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Lithium Americas Amid Loan Renegotiations

Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Lithium Americas Amid Loan Renegotiations

 Global
2
League Cup Drama: Goals, Red Cards, and Upsets

League Cup Drama: Goals, Red Cards, and Upsets

 United Kingdom
3
Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

 Global
4
Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025