Family Tragedy: Suspicion Leads to Brutal Attack in Delhi

In a chilling turn of events in Delhi's Khyala area, a man attacked his sister-in-law with a cleaver and injured two other family members, amid suspicions they aided his wife's escape. The incident resulted in the death of 39-year-old Nusrat, as police investigate the harrowing crime.

The accused, Istekhar Ahmad, reportedly hid his weapon in a tiffin box before launching a sudden attack on the unsuspecting family. Nusrat's daughter Saniya sustained injuries along with another relative. The events unfolded as unrealized family disputes turned into a violent confrontation.

Local authorities have registered a murder case while forensic teams examine the scene. The accused was captured while attempting further assaults, and police are delving into the household discord that triggered this tragic outcome.

