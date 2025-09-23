Left Menu

Family Tragedy: Suspicion Leads to Brutal Attack in Delhi

In Delhi, Istekhar Ahmad suspected his sister-in-law Nusrat and others of helping his wife elope. He attacked Nusrat with a cleaver, killing her, and injured two other relatives. Police apprehended him at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing into the motives behind the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:19 IST
Family Tragedy: Suspicion Leads to Brutal Attack in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling turn of events in Delhi's Khyala area, a man attacked his sister-in-law with a cleaver and injured two other family members, amid suspicions they aided his wife's escape. The incident resulted in the death of 39-year-old Nusrat, as police investigate the harrowing crime.

The accused, Istekhar Ahmad, reportedly hid his weapon in a tiffin box before launching a sudden attack on the unsuspecting family. Nusrat's daughter Saniya sustained injuries along with another relative. The events unfolded as unrealized family disputes turned into a violent confrontation.

Local authorities have registered a murder case while forensic teams examine the scene. The accused was captured while attempting further assaults, and police are delving into the household discord that triggered this tragic outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

