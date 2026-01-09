Tragedy Strikes Family on Jharkhand Road

In a tragic road accident in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, three members of a family lost their lives as their scooter collided with a truck parked by the roadside on Friday night.

The incident occurred in the Musabani police station's jurisdiction while the family was returning to their home in Jagannathpur village, Ghatsila.

The deceased were identified as Rohit Karmakar, Samir Karmakar, and their nephew Raj. Meanwhile, the eldest sibling, Rahul Karmakar, is currently in critical condition at MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)