Tragedy Strikes Family on Jharkhand Road
A tragic accident in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district resulted in the deaths of three family members when their scooter collided with a parked truck. The victims, Rohit and Samir Karmakar and nephew Raj, were returning home. The eldest brother, Rahul Karmakar, remains critically injured.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 09-01-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 23:36 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic road accident in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, three members of a family lost their lives as their scooter collided with a truck parked by the roadside on Friday night.
The incident occurred in the Musabani police station's jurisdiction while the family was returning to their home in Jagannathpur village, Ghatsila.
The deceased were identified as Rohit Karmakar, Samir Karmakar, and their nephew Raj. Meanwhile, the eldest sibling, Rahul Karmakar, is currently in critical condition at MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End Family Reunification Program
Judge Blocks Trump's Bid to End Migrant Family Reunification
Land-for-Jobs Scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav and Family Face Legal Heat
Tragedy Strikes as Toddler Run Over in Housing Society
Tragedy at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya: Arrests Made in Student's Suicide Case