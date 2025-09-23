Left Menu

Security Forces Seize Firearms and Maoist Material in Kanker Encounter

In Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, security forces recovered a firearm, cartridges, and Maoist-related materials after a skirmish with Naxalites. Conducted on Monday by the BSF and local police, the joint operation led to the escape of the Naxalites into dense forests, leaving behind crucial evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanker | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:24 IST
Security Forces Seize Firearms and Maoist Material in Kanker Encounter
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, security personnel recovered a firearm, cartridges, and Maoist-related materials following a skirmish with Naxalites. On Monday, an anti-Naxalite team comprised of Border Security Force and local police engaged in a gunfight in the forested hills between Tekapani and Badgaon villages.

Acting on precise intelligence, the security forces launched the operation, resulting in Naxalites fleeing into dense forests. The BSF, deployed extensively in the district, played a crucial role in zeroing in on the Maoist cadres.

From the encounter site, authorities recovered a revolver with 22 cartridges, torch, Naxalite literature, and a large array of daily use items, securing vital evidence while intensifying the crackdown on insurgent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

