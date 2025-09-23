Left Menu

Delhi Boosts Justice System: 53 New Courts for Swift Trials in Crimes Against Women and Children

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the establishment of 53 new Fast Track Special Courts to expedite cases regarding crimes against women and children. With 17,000 cases currently pending, this move aims to ensure timely justice and enhance the justice delivery system in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled plans for 53 new Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) to expedite the handling of cases involving crimes against women and children, a government statement confirmed on Tuesday.

The chief minister emphasized the situation with 17,000 pending cases, underscoring the urgency of the initiative to ensure victims receive timely justice. She stated this effort strengthens Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of women's empowerment.

Details emerged that 37 additional courts are needed while converting 16 existing ad-hoc courts into permanent ones. Necessary infrastructure and staff are being arranged promptly to operate these courts effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

