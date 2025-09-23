Heroic Flood Rescue by MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar participated in a daring rescue mission in Wadner village amid severe flooding. Partnering with an NDRF team, he successfully saved four villagers, demonstrating remarkable courage. The effort involved overcoming challenges like a nonfunctional boat engine as waters rapidly rose.
In an inspiring display of bravery, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar joined a flood rescue operation in Wadner village. As villagers faced rising waters, Rajenimbalkar teamed up with an NDRF unit to pull a malfunctioning boat to safety.
The MP, from Dharashiv Lok Sabha constituency, underscored the dire situation by highlighting a family stranded for 24 hours. Despite the challenges posed by the growing floodwater, he coordinated local swimmers to untie the boat, saving four residents.
Emphasizing collective effort, Rajenimbalkar praised the relentless work of the NDRF teams. "The happiness of those rescued can not be described in words," he remarked, urging ongoing community support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
