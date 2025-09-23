Judge Orders Trump Administration to Restore Funding to UCLA

In a significant legal development, a federal judge mandated the Trump administration to reinstate $500 million in federal grants to the University of California, Los Angeles. The funding had been frozen over allegations related to civil rights violations, including antisemitism and affirmative action.

The ruling by US District Judge Rita Lin, issued in San Francisco, was based on the premise that the government's actions likely contravened the Administrative Procedure Act. This legal directive highlights procedural violations regarding how federal funding cuts were communicated to the university.

This case is part of a broader pattern of the Trump administration utilizing funding control to instigate reforms at prestigious universities viewed as bastions of liberal thought. Monday's ruling specifically pertains to critical medical research grants that address crucial health issues in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)