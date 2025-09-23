Left Menu

Judge Orders Trump Administration to Restore Funding to UCLA

A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration must restore $500 million in federal grants to UCLA, frozen amid allegations of civil rights violations. The decision underscores issues in federal funding cuts and follows other rulings involving elite educational institutions facing similar challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:20 IST
Judge Orders Trump Administration to Restore Funding to UCLA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal development, a federal judge mandated the Trump administration to reinstate $500 million in federal grants to the University of California, Los Angeles. The funding had been frozen over allegations related to civil rights violations, including antisemitism and affirmative action.

The ruling by US District Judge Rita Lin, issued in San Francisco, was based on the premise that the government's actions likely contravened the Administrative Procedure Act. This legal directive highlights procedural violations regarding how federal funding cuts were communicated to the university.

This case is part of a broader pattern of the Trump administration utilizing funding control to instigate reforms at prestigious universities viewed as bastions of liberal thought. Monday's ruling specifically pertains to critical medical research grants that address crucial health issues in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

 Global
2
Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

 Global
3
Erdogan Praises Fruitful UN Meeting on Gaza

Erdogan Praises Fruitful UN Meeting on Gaza

 Turkey
4
Shutdown Showdown: Trump and Democrats Clash Over Funding

Shutdown Showdown: Trump and Democrats Clash Over Funding

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025