Tragic Drowning of Children in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic incident occurred in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the drowning deaths of three children.

The group, consisting of Shaba, Mohini, Pawan, and Vikas, was playing near a roadside ditch in Pasura Belva village when tragedy struck. After Shaba accidentally fell into the deep waters, her friends attempted a rescue.

Despite the quick response from local villagers, only Mohini survived. Authorities have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)