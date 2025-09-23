Tragic Drowning of Children in Uttar Pradesh
Three children tragically drowned in flood water in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district while trying to save each other after one fell into a roadside ditch. Shaba, Pawan, and Vikas lost their lives, while Mohini was rescued by villagers. A post-mortem will determine further details.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident occurred in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the drowning deaths of three children.
The group, consisting of Shaba, Mohini, Pawan, and Vikas, was playing near a roadside ditch in Pasura Belva village when tragedy struck. After Shaba accidentally fell into the deep waters, her friends attempted a rescue.
Despite the quick response from local villagers, only Mohini survived. Authorities have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem, with further investigations underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Empowering Women: Mission Shakti Centres Transforming Uttar Pradesh
Mustafizur Rahman Poised for T20 History Against India in Asia Cup
Tragic Love Affairs: Two Murder Cases Stir Uttar Pradesh
China and India: Redefining Relations Beyond Borders
India's Maritime Leap: Cochin Shipyard Partners with Korea for Strategic Shipbuilding Boost