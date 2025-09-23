Left Menu

Tragic Drowning of Children in Uttar Pradesh

Three children tragically drowned in flood water in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district while trying to save each other after one fell into a roadside ditch. Shaba, Pawan, and Vikas lost their lives, while Mohini was rescued by villagers. A post-mortem will determine further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the drowning deaths of three children.

The group, consisting of Shaba, Mohini, Pawan, and Vikas, was playing near a roadside ditch in Pasura Belva village when tragedy struck. After Shaba accidentally fell into the deep waters, her friends attempted a rescue.

Despite the quick response from local villagers, only Mohini survived. Authorities have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

