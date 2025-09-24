Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

In a significant diplomatic move, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that talks are underway with a U.S. trade representative to address the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a New York event organized by the Council on Foreign Relations, Ramaphosa underscored the importance of reducing these tariffs, which he believes are detrimental to economic relations.

Furthermore, he highlighted the necessity of maintaining the African Growth Opportunity Act treaty, emphasizing its vital role in fostering trade relationships between Africa and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)