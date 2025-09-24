Left Menu

Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is in discussions with a U.S. trade representative to decrease tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Ramaphosa emphasized the need for tariff reduction and advocated for the continuation of the African Growth Opportunity Act treaty.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that talks are underway with a U.S. trade representative to address the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a New York event organized by the Council on Foreign Relations, Ramaphosa underscored the importance of reducing these tariffs, which he believes are detrimental to economic relations.

Furthermore, he highlighted the necessity of maintaining the African Growth Opportunity Act treaty, emphasizing its vital role in fostering trade relationships between Africa and the United States.

