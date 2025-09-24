GSA Reverses Cuts: Federal Employees Recalled After Musk's Efficiency Drive

The General Services Administration (GSA) is calling back hundreds of federal employees who previously lost their jobs during Elon Musk's aggressive cost-cutting measures. This recall follows a period during which the GSA incurred high expenses due to leases that were either slated for termination or allowed to expire prematurely.

Former GSA official Chad Becker highlighted that the agency struggled with understaffing and basic function management as a result of these cuts. The recall efforts resemble moves by other agencies like the IRS, which also recently reinstated employees. Democrats argue that the abrupt cuts led to confusion without achieving significant savings.

With DOGE initially targeting the GSA for sweeping reforms, the agency issued hundreds of lease cancellation notices, sparking rapid backlash. Recent adjustments reveal that the projected savings from these measures were significantly overestimated. The Government Accountability Office is expected to release its findings on the agency's decisions soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)