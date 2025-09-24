Left Menu

World News Briefs: Explosive Developments, Political Shifts, and Typhoon Turmoil

The article outlines key global events, including a police investigation into explosions in Oslo, a U.S. panel disbandment, U.S. criticism toward a UN aviation body, Brazil's commitment to forest conservation, and Hong Kong's shutdown amid Super Typhoon Ragasa. Political shifts in Europe and the U.S. visa policy changes are also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 05:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norwegian authorities are investigating explosions in Oslo, with a suspect in custody, amidst no reported injuries. The blasts' proximity to key sites, including a university and the Israeli embassy, raises security concerns.

The Pentagon disbanded a panel on military women's issues, citing a divisive feminist agenda. The panel had been advising on female recruitment and retention since 1951.

Super Typhoon Ragasa, the year's strongest tropical storm, has impacted Hong Kong, prompting a shutdown and flight cancellations. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors, while panic buying left supermarket shelves bare.

