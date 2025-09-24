World News Briefs: Explosive Developments, Political Shifts, and Typhoon Turmoil
The article outlines key global events, including a police investigation into explosions in Oslo, a U.S. panel disbandment, U.S. criticism toward a UN aviation body, Brazil's commitment to forest conservation, and Hong Kong's shutdown amid Super Typhoon Ragasa. Political shifts in Europe and the U.S. visa policy changes are also highlighted.
24-09-2025
Norwegian authorities are investigating explosions in Oslo, with a suspect in custody, amidst no reported injuries. The blasts' proximity to key sites, including a university and the Israeli embassy, raises security concerns.
The Pentagon disbanded a panel on military women's issues, citing a divisive feminist agenda. The panel had been advising on female recruitment and retention since 1951.
Super Typhoon Ragasa, the year's strongest tropical storm, has impacted Hong Kong, prompting a shutdown and flight cancellations. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors, while panic buying left supermarket shelves bare.
