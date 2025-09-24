Cautious Fed Remarks Stabilize U.S. Dollar; Australia's Inflation Surprises
The U.S. dollar gained slightly after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized caution on further interest rate cuts. Australia's dollar strengthened with unexpected inflation rise, prompting speculations on rate decisions. Meanwhile, New Zealand appointed Anna Breman as its central bank's first female governor.
On Wednesday, the U.S. dollar saw a modest rise after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell adopted a cautious stance on further interest rate cuts. Traders are expecting two more rate reductions this year, but Powell's comments indicated a careful balance between addressing high inflation and a weakening job market.
Australia's currency firmed following an unexpected spike in consumer inflation, thereby raising questions ahead of the Reserve Bank's upcoming policy decision. Australia's headline inflation climbed to 3% in August, although core inflation eased slightly to 2.6%.
The New Zealand dollar remained steady after Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced the appointment of Anna Breman as the country's first female central bank governor. Breman will assume her new role on December 1, bringing a fresh perspective to New Zealand's monetary policy landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Anna Breman: New Zealand’s First Foreign Central Bank Governor
Anna Breman: Breaking Barriers as New Zealand's First Female Central Bank Governor
Breaking Barriers: Anna Breman Becomes New Zealand's First Female Central Bank Governor
U.S. Federal Reserve Deliberates Future Interest Rate Cuts Amid Economic Pressures
South Taranaki to Host New Zealand’s First Rural Health Training Hub