Maharashtra's Tech-Driven Leap Towards Speedy Justice: Virtual Witness Testimonies

In a landmark move, the Maharashtra government has announced that all government and semi-government offices, including hospitals and banks, have been notified as 'designated places' for virtual recording of witness statements in criminal cases. This initiative aims to harness technology for delivering speedier justice to victims.

Witnesses, as well as accused on bail and police officials, can now attend court proceedings and record their statements through video conferencing from these designated sites. The infrastructure development is part of the transition to the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

The state is adapting to modern technological methods to eliminate delays caused by witnesses unable to attend court physically. This effort includes providing adequate internet and video conferencing facilities to ensure that justice is served timely without procedural adjournments.

