Maharashtra's Tech-Driven Leap Towards Speedy Justice: Virtual Witness Testimonies

Maharashtra government has designated various offices and institutions as places where witnesses in criminal cases can record statements virtually and attend online court proceedings. This initiative aims to expedite justice, with new facilities ensuring technology-based testimonies to prevent delays previously caused by witnesses' physical unavailability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 09:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, the Maharashtra government has announced that all government and semi-government offices, including hospitals and banks, have been notified as 'designated places' for virtual recording of witness statements in criminal cases. This initiative aims to harness technology for delivering speedier justice to victims.

Witnesses, as well as accused on bail and police officials, can now attend court proceedings and record their statements through video conferencing from these designated sites. The infrastructure development is part of the transition to the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

The state is adapting to modern technological methods to eliminate delays caused by witnesses unable to attend court physically. This effort includes providing adequate internet and video conferencing facilities to ensure that justice is served timely without procedural adjournments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

