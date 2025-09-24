Maharashtra's 'Golden Data': A Game-Changer for Welfare Delivery

The Maharashtra government is considering a proposal by its IT department to generate revenue from non-personal data of welfare beneficiaries. The new digital platform, 'Samanvay', set to launch on October 2, will host this information, according to officials.

Known as 'Golden Data', the database will provide detailed insights into every beneficiary of state and central schemes, accessed via a unique 'MahaID' linked to Aadhaar numbers. Officials state the portal is currently under trial. If operational smoothly, the government may sell the anonymized data to private companies and financial institutions.

Privacy concerns have been addressed, aligning with central policies. The data promises to aid market research substantially. However, the government has not yet made a final decision on this monetization move. Meanwhile, 'Golden Data' is expected to enhance the efficiency of welfare programs by eliminating ineligible beneficiaries and ensuring targeted welfare delivery.

