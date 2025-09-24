Left Menu

Maharashtra's 'Golden Data': A Game-Changer for Welfare Delivery

Maharashtra plans to monetize non-personal data from welfare schemes via 'Samanvay', launching October 2. The 'Golden Data' platform aims to improve welfare delivery by integrating Aadhaar-linked details. It will anonymize data for potentially selling to private sectors while ensuring privacy. Final decisions on monetization are pending.

Updated: 24-09-2025 10:10 IST
Maharashtra's 'Golden Data': A Game-Changer for Welfare Delivery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Maharashtra government is considering a proposal by its IT department to generate revenue from non-personal data of welfare beneficiaries. The new digital platform, 'Samanvay', set to launch on October 2, will host this information, according to officials.

Known as 'Golden Data', the database will provide detailed insights into every beneficiary of state and central schemes, accessed via a unique 'MahaID' linked to Aadhaar numbers. Officials state the portal is currently under trial. If operational smoothly, the government may sell the anonymized data to private companies and financial institutions.

Privacy concerns have been addressed, aligning with central policies. The data promises to aid market research substantially. However, the government has not yet made a final decision on this monetization move. Meanwhile, 'Golden Data' is expected to enhance the efficiency of welfare programs by eliminating ineligible beneficiaries and ensuring targeted welfare delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

