Luxury Car Smuggling Probe: Actor Amit Chakkalackal in the Spotlight

Actor Amit Chakkalackal, embroiled in a customs raid, clarified that only his second-hand Land Cruiser was legitimately his. The high-profile operation focused on luxury vehicle smuggling into India.

The Customs Preventive department recently raided multiple locations statewide, apprehending 36 luxury cars allegedly brought illegally from Bhutan using forged documents. The investigation, dubbed 'Operation Numkhor,' targeted various residences, including well-known actors alongside Chakkalackal.

Authorities suspect these vehicles are tied to more severe crimes like gold smuggling, tax evasion, and possibly funding terrorist activities. The actor emphasized his compliance, having provided all necessary documentation last year and during the current raid for verification.

