Left Menu

Luxury Car Smuggling Probe: Actor Amit Chakkalackal in the Spotlight

Actor Amit Chakkalackal clarified that only one luxury vehicle seized in a recent custom's raid belongs to him. The raid, part of 'Operation Numkhor,' targeted smuggling of high-end vehicles into India. Authorities are probing potential links to gold smuggling, tax evasion, and money laundering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:19 IST
Luxury Car Smuggling Probe: Actor Amit Chakkalackal in the Spotlight
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Amit Chakkalackal, embroiled in a customs raid, clarified that only his second-hand Land Cruiser was legitimately his. The high-profile operation focused on luxury vehicle smuggling into India.

The Customs Preventive department recently raided multiple locations statewide, apprehending 36 luxury cars allegedly brought illegally from Bhutan using forged documents. The investigation, dubbed 'Operation Numkhor,' targeted various residences, including well-known actors alongside Chakkalackal.

Authorities suspect these vehicles are tied to more severe crimes like gold smuggling, tax evasion, and possibly funding terrorist activities. The actor emphasized his compliance, having provided all necessary documentation last year and during the current raid for verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

 Pakistan
2
UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

 United Arab Emirates
3
Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

 France
4
NSS Shifts Stance: Implications for Kerala Politics

NSS Shifts Stance: Implications for Kerala Politics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025