Ebeye's Struggle: Health Crisis and Geopolitical Tensions

Ebeye, a small Pacific island in the Marshall Islands, faces a dire health crisis as diabetes afflicts a significant portion of its population. Many patients, unable to seek advanced medical care, remain housebound with severe complications, while health worker Korab Lanwe continues his routine visits to manage their conditions.

Amid this health crisis, the living conditions on Ebeye starkly contrast with nearby U.S. military base Kwajalein, a place of modern amenities. The island's struggling infrastructure and limited resources have opened the door for geopolitical tensions, as China offers financial aid in exchange for political alignment with Beijing.

Despite getting $132 million in U.S. assistance, Ebeye continues to battle economic and health challenges. The reliance on imported processed foods contributes to the diabetes epidemic, underscoring the urgency for sustainable local solutions to improve the island's health and living standards.

