Russia's Proposed Tax Changes to Fund Defense

The Russian finance ministry announced its intention to raise the value-added tax (VAT) from 20% to 22%, effective from 2026. This decision is aimed at balancing the budget and funding military expenditures.

In addition to the VAT increase, the ministry has proposed other tax hikes targeting gambling businesses among others. These steps are designed to bolster defense and security funding.

According to the ministry, the draft budget for 2026 is structured to be both balanced and sustainable, ensuring financial stability while meeting security needs.

