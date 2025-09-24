Left Menu

Uncovering the Web of Online Betting Operators

The Telangana CID has apprehended eight online betting operators across Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab. This first-of-its-kind operation resulted in the seizure of several hardware devices used in the illegal activity. Investigations continue to identify the main culprits, who may be operating from abroad.

  • India

The Telangana CID has made significant strides in its battle against online betting, apprehending eight operatives from three states who are accused of running lucrative betting schemes via apps.

This unprecedented operation unfolded as CID teams raided six locations across Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab, arresting the alleged operators responsible for the illegal activities, according to a statement from Charu Sinha, Additional Director General of Police (CID).

Authorities seized numerous hardware devices used in the operations, and investigations are ongoing to track down the masterminds, who are suspected to be operating from overseas, officials revealed.

