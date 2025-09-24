Uncovering the Web of Online Betting Operators
The Telangana CID has apprehended eight online betting operators across Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab. This first-of-its-kind operation resulted in the seizure of several hardware devices used in the illegal activity. Investigations continue to identify the main culprits, who may be operating from abroad.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana CID has made significant strides in its battle against online betting, apprehending eight operatives from three states who are accused of running lucrative betting schemes via apps.
This unprecedented operation unfolded as CID teams raided six locations across Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab, arresting the alleged operators responsible for the illegal activities, according to a statement from Charu Sinha, Additional Director General of Police (CID).
Authorities seized numerous hardware devices used in the operations, and investigations are ongoing to track down the masterminds, who are suspected to be operating from overseas, officials revealed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vash: Breaking Barriers in Gujarati Cinema
Gold Heist Cracked: Burglary Spree Leads to Arrests
Manipur Security Crackdown: Arrests, Search Operations, and Social Media Warning
Punjab Government Ensures Timely Pensions for Zilla Parishad Retirees
Punjab Police Cracks Major Cyber Fraud, Recovers Crores in Hawala Money