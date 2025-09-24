Scandal Unveiled: Former First Lady of South Korea Faces Corruption Trial

Kim Keon Hee, who is the wife of ousted South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol, appeared in court as her corruption trial commenced, with charges of bribery and stock manipulation at the forefront.

In her first public appearance since her arrest, Kim requested a trial by judge and did not address the charges. Prosecutors assert she violated political fundraising laws and accepted bribes from the Unification Church, a charge denied by her legal team.

The trial unfolds amid a broader scandal involving high-profile figures and the church's leaders, casting a shadow over South Korean politics. If convicted, Kim faces significant penalties, including possible imprisonment.

