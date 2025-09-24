Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: Former First Lady of South Korea Faces Corruption Trial

Kim Keon Hee, wife of South Korea's ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol, began her corruption trial, facing charges like bribery and stock manipulation. The scandal echoes through political and religious circles, involving the Unification Church. Conviction could mean up to five years in prison for Kim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:52 IST
Scandal Unveiled: Former First Lady of South Korea Faces Corruption Trial

Kim Keon Hee, who is the wife of ousted South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol, appeared in court as her corruption trial commenced, with charges of bribery and stock manipulation at the forefront.

In her first public appearance since her arrest, Kim requested a trial by judge and did not address the charges. Prosecutors assert she violated political fundraising laws and accepted bribes from the Unification Church, a charge denied by her legal team.

The trial unfolds amid a broader scandal involving high-profile figures and the church's leaders, casting a shadow over South Korean politics. If convicted, Kim faces significant penalties, including possible imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Goa's Recognition for Childhood Nutrition Initiatives

Goa's Recognition for Childhood Nutrition Initiatives

 India
2
New Regulations for Ethanol Export Unveiled

New Regulations for Ethanol Export Unveiled

 India
3
Flotilla Faces Drone Attacks in Bid to Break Gaza Blockade

Flotilla Faces Drone Attacks in Bid to Break Gaza Blockade

 Greece
4
China's Shift at WTO: A Step Towards Fair Trade?

China's Shift at WTO: A Step Towards Fair Trade?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025