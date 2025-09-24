Tensions Rise in Ladakh Over Sixth Schedule Talks

In Ladakh, tensions escalated as police resorted to using teargas and a baton charge after a protest supporting statehood and Sixth Schedule talks turned violent. Demonstrators threw stones, compelling law enforcement to act decisively.

The protest aims to advance discussions with the Centre about extending the Sixth Schedule provisions, crucial for the region's governance and autonomy. With a new round of negotiations set for October 6, the unrest underscores the urgency of these demands.

The protest was intensified by the hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose deteriorating health resulted in hospitalizations. Additional security personnel were dispatched following the destruction of a security vehicle near the BJP office in Leh.